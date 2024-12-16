Bahrain Remembers Glorious Past, Focuses On Future During Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khlood Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain celebrates on December 16 its 53rd national day under the wise leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

Since its independence in 1971, Bahrain aspired to set a unique path towards development and progress, relying on its economic and potentials and prowess.

The Arab Gulf country witnessed a historic milestone when King Hamad assumed office in 1999.

The Kingdom of Bahrain continues to pursue its 2030 Vision for Development, which focuses on competitiveness and achieving overall progress in all possible aspects.

The vision also focuses on improving non-oil based revenues to diversify income and bolster the role of the private sector in development.

According to World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) 2023 Global Innovation Index, Bahrain placed tenth in the list of 132 countries in the category of business activity policies. The Kingdom ranked 67th in the overall index.

As for economic freedom, the Canadian-based Fraser Institute's 2023 and 2024 reports on Economic Freedom of the World, Bahrain was placed first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region categorized in the "Most Free" classification.

Bahrain also achieved great progress in governance and digital transformation in addition to bolster its cybersecurity and electronic services earning recognition from several global outlets.

The Kingdom also continued its efforts in bolstering its presence within the global exhibitions and conferences domains to highlight itself as a global destination for tourism in line with its 2022-26 strategies.

This month, Bahrain offers several festivities and entertainment events reflecting Bahraini heritage as well as promoting local folklore and culture to visitors. (end)

