Death rate due to RSF drone attack in western Sudan climbs to 38

(MENAFN) The death toll from a drone attack carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a market in El Fasher, western Sudan, has risen to 38, according to a local non-governmental group. The attack took place in the Awlad Al-Reef neighborhood and initially resulted in more than 15 fatalities, with many others injured. The Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, which monitors local incidents, confirmed the rising death toll, calling it a "massacre."



Earlier in the day, Sudan’s state news agency SUNA reported on the drone strike, noting the casualties but not providing further details. The RSF, which has been involved in ongoing conflict in Sudan, has yet to make an official statement on the attack. The incident is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region, where various armed groups are involved in clashes.



Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in intense fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, leading to a humanitarian crisis. According to international organizations, the conflict has claimed the lives of more than 28,700 people and displaced over 14 million within the country, severely affecting the civilian population.



The escalating violence has left Sudan in a state of turmoil, with civilians bearing the brunt of the fighting. As the conflict continues, the international community has expressed deep concern over the rising casualties and displacement, but efforts to mediate peace have yet to yield significant results.

