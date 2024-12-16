(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VTOMAN proudly announces that it has been named a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for its groundbreaking FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 Smart Charging Station. This accolade highlights VTOMAN's commitment to redefining portable power solutions with cutting-edge design and engineering.

VTOMAN Named CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree for FLASHSPEED PRO 3600

The CES Innovation Awards® 2025 program received a record-breaking 3,400 submissions, making this recognition a testament to the FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 's exceptional innovation and advanced functionality. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world's most influential technology event, taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, annually celebrates excellence across 33 consumer technology categories. Judged by an elite panel of industry experts, submissions are evaluated based on innovation, engineering, functionality, aesthetics, and design.

About the VTOMAN FLASHSPEED PRO 3600

The VTOMAN FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 redefines portable power solutions with a feature-rich design tailored for modern lifestyles:

Mega Capacity & Expandability

The FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 boasts an impressive 3096Wh battery capacity, expandable to 6192Wh with an additional battery module. This ensures extended power supply for prolonged use, making it ideal for both short-term needs and long-term off-grid applications.

V-Beyond Technology

Capable of powering devices up to 7200W, this advanced AC inverter technology breaks conventional portable station limits, enabling operation of high-wattage appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and power tools.

SuperSafe LIFEBMS System

Featuring a proprietary 10-layer safety mechanism, including temperature regulation, battery health monitoring, overcurrent protection, and short circuit prevention, the LIFEBMS ensures the utmost safety for users.

Rapid Recharge Technology

Equipped with a 1800W input, the FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 can fully recharge in just 2 hours, reducing downtime and offering unparalleled convenience.

IP65 Waterproof Rating

Designed to withstand outdoor elements, the unit features a durable shell and an innovative rain-shelter panel, ensuring protection against dust, water, and other environmental factors.

Ergonomic & Durable Design

A portable suitcase-style design with an ergonomic rubber handle ensures easy transportation. Constructed from impact-resistant polymer materials, it's lightweight yet rugged enough for outdoor adventures.

Intelligent Charging Scene Switching

Built-in smart algorithms automatically optimize power output based on the connected devices, enhancing energy efficiency while ensuring stable performance.

The VTOMAN FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of users, from outdoor enthusiasts and road trippers to homeowners seeking reliable backup power and professionals requiring high-capacity solutions for demanding tasks. Its elegant, durable design aligns perfectly with its advanced technical features, making it the ultimate portable charging station for the new era.

"Being recognized as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree is a proud moment for VTOMAN," said Mr, CEO of VTOMAN. "The FLASHSPEED PRO 3600 represents a new frontier in portable power, combining intelligent engineering with user-centric design. This honor affirms our mission to deliver reliable, sustainable, and innovative solutions to empower users everywhere."

The CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, are available at CES/innovation . Additional details will be revealed during CES 2025.

About VTOMAN:

VTOMAN is a global leader in delivering versatile power sources optimized for vehicular use and outdoor adventures. The company was founded in 2011 by a team of engineers and scientists looking to provide solutions that simplify and enhance people's lives, and evolved into a brand that produces state-of-the-art power stations, solar panel and power tools that are practical and sustainable, forging a path for a greener world. Delivering on its goal, "Empowering Your Journey: Effortless, Secure, Sustainable," We're constantly expanding our innovations, from off-grid households to disaster relief power stations, all while upholding our core values of safety, convenience, and environmental stewardship. Today, VTOMAN's presence spans multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan.

