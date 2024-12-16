Fidan asks Middle East nations to value each other's boundaries, dominant rights

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan stated Sunday that nations in the Middle East should value each other's boundaries as well as dominant rights.



"It is time for the countries in the region to come together, embrace a culture of cooperation, and commit not only to respecting each other's borders and but also to protecting one another," Fidan informed Al Hadath, Saudi Arabian TV network, in a meeting.



"By standing shoulder to shoulder, we must establish our own interests and order in the region," he also noted.



"We do not want Iranian domination in the region, nor do we want Turkish or Arab domination.”



"All states have now reached a sufficient level of maturity and have strong foundations. There is a very strong Saudi Arabia, a very strong United Arab Emirates, an influential Qatar and Kuwait. Egypt is truly doing its best," he further said.



Fidan highlighted that if not, the area is intervened from outside, separation is oppressed and this causes lasting, bloody as well as costly wars.



He stressed that certain interference is unessential and emphasized that the individuals of the area can live flexibly and blatantly without it.

