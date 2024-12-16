Kuwait Jet Ski Team Wins Big At Thailand's Global Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Jet Ski team had out done themselves at Thailand's WGP#1 WaterJet World Grand Prix in Thailand, winning top positions at several events in the global held between December 11-15.

Speaking to KUNA, head of the Kuwaiti delegation Abdulwahab Al-Omar said that jet skiers Mohammad Al-Baz and Mohammad Burbayea came in first and third in the Pro Roundabout GP race during the Grand Prix.

He pointed out that the Kuwaiti team came in second in the Expert Roundabout Superstock event via Mohammad Al-Rayes.

Al-Omar indicated that Yousef Al-Khalfan and Salem Al-Mutawa were not able to win due to circumstances out of hand; however, they did well in their particular races. (end)

