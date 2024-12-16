عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Jet Ski Team Wins Big At Thailand's Global Tourney


12/16/2024 1:11:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Jet Ski team had out done themselves at Thailand's WGP#1 WaterJet World Grand Prix in Thailand, winning top positions at several events in the global tournament held between December 11-15.
Speaking to KUNA, head of the Kuwaiti delegation Abdulwahab Al-Omar said that jet skiers Mohammad Al-Baz and Mohammad Burbayea came in first and third in the Pro Roundabout GP race during the Grand Prix.
He pointed out that the Kuwaiti team came in second in the Expert Roundabout Superstock event via Mohammad Al-Rayes.
Al-Omar indicated that Yousef Al-Khalfan and Salem Al-Mutawa were not able to win due to circumstances out of hand; however, they did well in their particular races. (end)
aab





MENAFN16122024000071011013ID1108995986


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search