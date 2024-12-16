Erdogan trips to Ethiopia, Somalia in first two months of next year

(MENAFN) Turkey’s Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated in comments announced Sunday he is going to trip to Ethiopia as well as Somalia in January-February 2025.



On the heels of a landmark accord, brokered by Turkey, that finished approximately a year of clashes among both African countries on maritime access to the Red Sea, Erdogan noted on Saturday that the breakthrough came following "a meeting that lasted seven hours."



"Thanks to their cooperation, we signed (the deal) and we finished the job," Erdogan stated at an affair with young individuals in the eastern region of Erzurum.



"We went to our press conference room and announced it to the world. I told them, 'God willing, I will visit Ethiopia and Somalia in the first two months of next year and we will announce this step we have taken to the world'," Erdogan further said.



following encountering with Erdogan in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, on Wednesday, the presidents of Somalia as well as Ethiopia in a bilateral statement declared the Ankara Announcement "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity."



After an inquiry regarding Turkey’s part in the inking of the declaration, the Turkish leader clarified that Ankara's robust ties with the two sides had let it to make advancement with mediation attempts where others could not.

