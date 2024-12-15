Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) Set For Pivotal Drilling Programs In 2025

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) is pleased to report on its current exploration programmes, and the Company's preparations for what will be an extremely exciting and active New Year.

The Company commenced a planned downhole electro-magnetic (DHEM) survey at the Oval Copper-Gold Target, which is within the Company's Yerrida North Project, located on the northern and western portions of the Yerrida Basin. The DHEM survey started earlier this month, but due to localised heavy rain the programme has been suspended until mid-January 2025. The DHEM survey data is now expected to be interpreted and modelled by consultants Newexco in conjunction with drill assays in February 2025.

In addition to further exploration activities at the Ovals, preparations are progressing for the commencement of company making drilling programmes at the Sumo Niobium Target, and at the Juggernaut VHMS Copper-Gold Targets.

Great Western Managing Director Shane Pike said: "We are set for a very exciting new year and will be continuing exploration at the Ovals, and commencement of drilling the Sumo and Juggernaut targets which also have the potential to be company makers. We are fully funded and well advanced in our preparations.".

Great Western looks forward to updating the market with results and further details from these exciting and potentially company making exploration programmes.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

Shane Pike Managing Director Great Western Exploration Limited Tel: 08 6311 2852 Email: ... Paul Armstrong Investor and Media Relations Read Corporate Email: ...