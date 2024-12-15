Crime, Lawlessness, And The Cemetery Are Teething Troubles In St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CASTRIES, St Lucia – The festive season from December 13, to mid-January is representative of multiple events including the heightened accessory to the trilogy of crime, lawlessness, and cemetery expansions – are teething troubles to navigate.

The Festival of Light was celebrated on National Day, December 13, the Feast of Saint Lucia, Patron Saint of Light.The first 24 days of December is a symbol of penance, mortification and the sorrow of a contrite heart. December is dedicated to the Immaculate Conception.December 25, Christmas Day – commemorates the birth of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.January is dedicated to the Holy Name of Jesus, which is celebrated on January 3.

December also summarises the adjunct to crime, lawlessness, and supposedly happiness accomplished throughout the year.

However, with 76-plus homicides, another record, and countless unreported cases of lawlessness that have accompanied cemetery activities (presumable ghost contracts and construction development) – crime investigators and coroner services are on the frontline this holiday season.

Aside from attending increased funerals, citings of said government construction of tombs, and public criticism of worsening infrastructure across the island are unavoidable.

The worsening road conditions have implications for traffic concerns. Road accidents, collisions, and loss of life are on the rise,“22 road fatalities this year, alongside numerous injuries,” Lenita Joseph, permanent secretary, Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport (DIPT).“With an average of 300 vehicles landed monthly in Saint Lucia, the level of exposure and probability of crashes will continue to rise, resulting in an increase in the number and severity of injuries.”

Infrastructure minister Stephenson King defended his record and 'maintained that his ministry is doing a commendable job, pointing to ongoing and planned road rehabilitation projects.'

Meanwhile, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is no better attending to basic policing operations. The statistics are insurmountable to that of a conscript force of hobble leadership and limited command.

Royal St Lucia Police Force Islandwide Crime Brief Crime Analysis Period: 1 st January to 30th November, 2023 – saint-lucia-crime-analysis–jan-to-nov-1-

During the first week of December, the police were said to be investigating a break-in at the parliament, located in the heart of the city. This follows the brazen homicide (no:71) Derek Walcott Square .

The reported break-in at the parliament is a further embarrassment to the RSLPF, national security, and the sanctity of governance. To date, no substantive information has been forthcoming from the authorities.

Understandable, a normal occurrence in the two Saint Lucia's – a dual society that benefits from decay and extension – and teething troubles .

The RSLPF continues to be unsuccessful at sending a clear message with authoritative standings that crime, lawlessness, and now ghost cemetery activities are teething troubles in Saint Lucia, that will not be tolerated.

Safeguarding the public and ensuring the integrity of governance are matters that should remain high in the operations of law and order. And with partners to investigate and bring offenders to justice.

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre rebuttal in the last sitting of parliament on the Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 3) outlined what will happen next year.

This sounds great declaring a crystal ball of confidence. However, the practical and continued weakness of Saint Lucia's national security is the weak link of the RSLPF, to law and order, protecting the free movement of people and goods and services.

Key components to economic growth require the accessibility, and movement of goods and services. WITHOUT – there is no economy! And the goals of sustainable development and social well-being will not be realised. Thus, economic growth will remain a mere statistical formulation that is NOT reflected in the pocket of the people of Saint Lucia.

Moreover, the commitment to transparent, inclusiveness and focus alternatives to healthcare, national security, infrastructure, education, and strategic investment options comes with the first order – a stable and relatively secure environment of safety and respect for law and order.

The reduction in the RSLPF capabilities is a liability and the marginal introductions ongoing are incapable of revitalising a colonial vestiture. The RSLPF can be defined as an extractive institution all-encompassing of a political system that guarantees its existence.

The backgrounds and expertise are better at navigating declines in compliance and standards. The RSLPF does not serve the needs and services of the people of the country and modern-day business requirements.

The promise of economic change is a dilemma, when the majority of the people who are promised are unlikely to believe, as the same old system remains. And a rather sophisticated clone (ing) exercise is reintroduced.

Credible promises and positive institutional change are the greatest challenges that confront Saint Lucia. For economic growth and sustainable development to thrive, a favourable environment must focus on evaluating national priorities and future economic reforms.

It is likewise paramount to optimise resource allocation and decommission a comatose RSLPF, that is beyond repair . The RSLPF is an extractive institution that is demonstrable in the societal decay – with a poor record – rule of law and order and one that will not emanate change for a better society, to help generate sustainable economic viability.

“There must be a determined effort day by day, ... to ensure that crime and violence do not disrupt our societies, and do not dislocate or distract from the very other difficult issues that we face in bringing development to our people.” – Prime Minister Mia Mottley .

