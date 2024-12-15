Rising Drug Production: A Key Driver Transforming The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Software Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The pharmaceutical manufacturing software market size has grown rapidly in recent years and is projected to expand significantly in the near future. It is anticipated to grow from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.3 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.6%. Such growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance requirements, the rising complexity of drug production, demand for improved quality control, an increase in biopharmaceutical production, and the pressing need for efficiency and cost reduction.

What Will the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market Size Be by 2028?

In the forecast period, the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market size is set to see rapid growth yet again. It is expected to rise to $5.91 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.7%. This predicted growth can be attributed to the advancement in personalized medicine, increased investment in research & development, enhanced focus on supply chain optimization, a growing biopharmaceutical sector, and global health challenges. The major trends in the upcoming years include the adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud-based solutions, real-time monitoring, integration of IoT technologies, and advanced quality management.

Take a deeper look at the market trends and growth in the sample report here:

What Factors Will Drive the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market?

The prospect of increased drug production is expected to propel the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market in the coming years. Drug production encompasses the organized process of creating pharmaceutical products, which includes diverse stages such as formulation, testing, and packaging. These processes must be meticulously executed to guarantee product quality, safety, and effectiveness. The surge in drug production is crucial to satisfy the growing global demand for medications, address public health challenges, and ensure the timely availability of treatments for a vast range of medical conditions. Pharmaceutical manufacturing software plays an integral role in drug production by streamlining processes, improving data accuracy, optimizing resource utilization, and assuring regulatory compliance, which all collectively boost efficiency and scalability.

The impact of these growth drivers, projected market size, trends, and more can be explored in the full report:

Who Are The Key Players Operating In The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market?

Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market include McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, NetSuite Inc., The Sage Group plc, Epicor Software Corporation, QAD Inc., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Columbus Manufacturing Inc., MasterControl Inc., Sapphire Systems Ltd., DESKERA PTE LTD, Vormittag Associates Inc., Logic ERP Solutions Pvt Ltd., SYSPRO Pty Ltd., Datacor Inc., BatchMaster Software Inc., Fishbowl Inc., Aquilon Software Inc., CompuTec S.A., ERPAG Inc., and MRPeasy Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market?

Major players in the market are increasingly focusing on process optimization through the integration of smart technologies. The employment of AI-powered tools in pharmaceutical manufacturing software has shown to enhance predictive analytics, streamline manufacturing processes, and improve overall operational efficiency.

How Is The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market Segmented?

The pharmaceutical manufacturing software market can be segmented by:

1 Software Type: Manufacturing Execution Systems MES, Enterprise Resource Planning ERP Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems LIMS, Quality Management Systems QMS, Process Analytical Technology PAT Systems, Regulatory Compliance Software

2 Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3 Application: Large Enterprise, Small And Midsize Enterprise

4 End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutions, Other End Users

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market?

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other important regions covered in the report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

