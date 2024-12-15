Mayor Bowser To Launch $26 Million DC Venture Capital Fund

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) (Washington, DC) – On Monday, December 16 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will launch the $26 million DC Venture Capital Fund, a program led by the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) and funded through the U.S. Treasury's State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

The fund will support DC-based tech companies, prioritizing underrepresented founders. K Street Capital (KSC), a woman-led, DC-based venture capital firm, was selected to oversee 5-7 fund managers who will allocate SSBCI dollars to early-stage tech companies. DMPED will oversee KSC's administration of the program.

The initiative is a critical component of the District's strategy to grow the tech industry and achieve the goals outlined in the Comeback Plan, including the creation of 35,000 new jobs in high-growth sectors.

When :

Monday, December 16 at 11 am

Who :

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Paige Soya, Managing Partner, K Street Capital

Jessica Milano, Chief Program Officer, U.S Department of the Treasury

Kiran Bhatraju, Founder & CEO, Arcadia

John Wallace, Co-Founder, Workbox

Where :

Workbox

1333 New Hampshire Avenue NW

*Closest Metro: DuPont Circle*

*Closest Bikeshare: Massachusetts Avenue & Dupont Circle NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected] .

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit href="" dc/liv , tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser's Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.