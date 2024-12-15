Abdullah Bin Zayed, Moroccan Foreign Minister (FM) Discuss Developments In Syria Over Phone
Date
12/15/2024 3:18:56 PM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
H.H. sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a phone call today with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, current regional developments, including the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic.
During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed touched on the importance of concerted efforts by Arab countries and enhancing cooperation with the international community with the aim of preserving the unity and Sovereignty of Syria, safeguarding the security and stability of its people, and meeting their aspirations for development and prosperity.
The two sides also discussed fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
MENAFN15122024004934011406ID1108995360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.