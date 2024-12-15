Abdullah Bin Zayed, Moroccan Foreign Minister (FM) Discuss Developments In Syria Over Phone

(MENAFN- APO Group)

H.H. Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed in a phone call today with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Morocco, current regional developments, including the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic.

During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed touched on the importance of concerted efforts by Arab countries and enhancing cooperation with the international community with the aim of preserving the unity and of Syria, safeguarding the security and stability of its people, and meeting their aspirations for development and prosperity.

The two sides also discussed fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields.

