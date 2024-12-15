Peace Light Of Bethlehem Lit At Fields Of Honorary Burials For Ukrainian Defenders In Lviv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December

15, the Peace Light of Bethlehem was lit at the Fields of Honorary Burials for Ukrainian Defenders in Lviv.

This was reported on Telegram by Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, according to Ukrinform.

"Lviv's Plast scouts have started a new tradition: they have brought the light from the birthplace of Jesus Christ and lit it today at the Fields of Honorary Burials for Ukrainian Defenders in Lviv," the message states.

Following this ceremony, the light will be spread across the country.

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak scouts handed over the Peace Light of Bethlehem to Transcarpathian Plast scouts in Uzhhorod earlier.



















































The Peace Light of Bethlehem is an international scout initiative held annually before Christmas. Its main goal is to spread the symbolic light from the birthplace of Jesus Christ to everyone in need. The light symbolizes kindness and support.

The tradition began in Linz, Austria, in 1986, and since 1998, Ukrainian Plast scouts have received the light from Slovak or Polish scouts at the border or traveled to Vienna to bring it to Ukraine. From there, the light travels to cities and villages across the country via railway.