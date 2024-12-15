Ambassador Markarova: If Russia Wants To Stop War, It Can Do So Any Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every time Russian authorities raise the issue of a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine, they are lying.

This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, in an interview on Face The Nation on CBS, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Every time Russia is talking about some ceasefire, they are lying," she said.

Markarova emphasized that "if Russia wants seriously to stop it (war – ed.), they can stop it any time."

She noted that this winter is going to be particularly challenging as Russia has destroyed a significant part of Ukraine's infrastructure.

"We are going through these difficult fights on the frontline, and also civilians are suffering from the deadly missile attacks," the ambassador added.

