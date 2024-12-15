Shocking Crimes In Nowshera: Son Kills Mother Over Ironed Clothes, Cousin Shot Dead In Property Dispute

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nowshera: In two horrifying incidents, the district witnessed brutal killings over trivial and familial disputes.



In the Pirsabaq area of Ghala Dher, a 53-year-old woman was tragically shot dead by her son for not ironing his clothes. Meanwhile, in the Shala Khel area of Nowshera Kalan, a man was gunned down in broad daylight by his cousins over a property dispute.

According to police, the first incident occurred when the accused, following the murder of his mother, managed to escape. The victim's body has been shifted to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera for post-mortem examination.

In the second incident, the accused, identified as Khizr Hayat, was arrested in a dramatic operation by the police. He was found in possession of the weapon used in the crime and is now in custody.

The bodies of both victims were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations. Separate cases have been registered, and police have initiated further legal proceedings to bring the culprits to justice.