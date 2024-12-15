At Least 8 People Suffer Casualties In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the Russian parliament approved a proposal to remove the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from the list of banned groups.

The UN Security Council emphasized respect for human rights in Afghanistan and urged continued engagement with the country. The European Union, the United States, and Qatar announced $97 million in aid to Afghanistan.

Last week's key events:

Duma votes in favour of lifting ban on IEA

UNSC for respect to human rights in Afghanistan, especial women's.

Mujahid: UNSC decision absent IEA far from reality

UNAMA: IEA must hphold international human rights commitments; Mujahid: All legitimate rights ensured

WB: Afghanistan's economy is facing challenges; IEA: this report is far from reality.

EU, US, Qatar pledge $97 million in aid to Afghanistan

Casualties:

Last week, at least eight suffered casualties in various incidents across Afghanistan.

On Thursday, a bombing targeted Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Minister for Refugees and Returnees, in the compound of the ministry.

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid expressed sorrow over the incident, stating:“It is with great sadness that we received news that the Minister for Refugees, Hajji Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, was martyred in a cowardly attack by the enemies of Islam.”

A reliable source reported that other individuals also suffered casualties in the attack, though no further details were provided. Some sources indicated that the attack was a suicide bombing.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), UNAMA, Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and various current and former Afghan officials condemned the attack claimed by Daesh.

Local authorities reported that last week, a young man was killed in Panjshir by another individual, a person was killed in Jawzjan, and two people were killed and two others wounded in a family dispute in Baghlan.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News, some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

Previous week, three people were killed and as many others wounded in Afghanistan.

Reuters and Interfax news agencies reported that the Russian parliament passed a bill to remove the IEA from the list of banned groups. The bill has already been approved in one of its three readings.

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Russian parliament's decision.

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have also removed the Taliban from their lists of terrorist groups.

UNSC meeting

Last week, the United Nations Security Council held its fourth meeting on Afghanistan.

In a joint statement, the council urged the IEA to respect human rights in Afghanistan, particularly the rights of girls and women. The statement emphasized the need for member states and UNAMA to develop a strategy for engagement with the IEA and the Afghan people.

During the meeting, China's representative called for increased financial, technical, and capacity-building support to Afghanistan. He noted that Afghanistan's banking system remains isolated from the global financial system due to sanctions, which hampers the country's development.

UNAMA's head, Roza Otunbayeva, presented a report on issues in Afghanistan, including human rights restrictions, media challenges, security concerns, and the economic hardships facing the people.

She emphasized the importance of continued engagement with the Afghan government to prevent Afghanistan from descending into further isolation or conflict.

The US Permanent Representative, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reiterated the importance of an independent assessment of Afghanistan's situation, supporting the appointment of a special representative to conduct this evaluation.

Russia's permanent representative emphasized that Russia would continue to support Afghanistan in light of the IEA's efforts over the past three years.

At the end of the meeting, 14 countries issued a joint statement calling for an end to human rights restrictions and conditioning the formal recognition of the IEAon the protection of women's rights.

Zabihullah Mujahid responded by saying that holding such meetings without the participation of the Islamic Emirate's representative was a waste of time.

He added that denying the Islamic Emirate a seat at the UN would only create ambiguity and prevent Afghanistan from presenting its position, which would ultimately not benefit the Afghan people.

UNAMA statement on HR, IEA reponse

Reports indicate that last week, UNAMA issued a statement on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, urging Afghan authorities to uphold international human rights obligations to ensure the safety and well-being of all Afghan citizens, especially women, men, girls, and boys, now and in future generations.

However, IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Pajhwok that all human rights in Afghanistan that are guaranteed by Islamic Sharia and Afghan customs and beliefs are being upheld.

WB report on Afghanistan economy

Last week, the World Bank reported that Afghanistan's economy, while growing at a moderate rate, still faces significant challenges, including financial restrictions, trade imbalances, and limited capacity for overall investment.

In response, the Economic Council of Afghanistan's Office of the Prime Minister rejected the report's findings, stating that it was far from reality. The government urged the international community to engage with the Afghan government in a positive and fact-based manner.

Doha Forum

Last week, the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum was held, with representatives from 150 countries in attendance.

During the forum, UNAMA head Roza Otunbayeva criticized the suspension of girls' education in Afghanistan's health sector, while UNAMA's Deputy Head, George Ganyon, stated that the United Nations is documenting the implementation of the Prevention of vice and promotion of virtue laws, noting that enforcement is becoming difficult in many regions.

On the sidelines of the forum, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Qatar's Education Above All Foundation (EAA) signed an agreement to support educational programs in Afghanistan, pledging $50 million to increase access to primary and higher education for children and young people.

Additionally, the European Union announced a €45 million aid package to support Afghan farmers in transitioning to alternative crops.

