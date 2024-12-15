Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And Poor Visibility Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Poor visibility and strong wind are forecasted tomorrow, December 16, 2024, according to the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

In several social updates on Sunday night, the Department shared satellite images indicating an approaching dust mass nearing the country's atmosphere.

It further stated that it may reduce horizontal visibility to less than 2 km.

The weather forecast for tomorrow, December 16, also indicates blowing dust at first and cold weather during the day and night.

Temperatures in Doha will range from 14°C to 21°C.

The wind inshore will be in the northwesterly to westerly direction at 08-18 KT reaching to 23Kt at places at first. Meanwhile, wind offshore will mainly be in the northwesterly direction at 10-20 KT reaches to 30 KT.

Sea heights tomorrow inshore will range from 2-4ft, rising to 5ft at times.

While offshore, it will range from 3-6ft rising to 9ft.