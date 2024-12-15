Semiconductor Market In Military And Aerospace Industry , 40% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global semiconductor in military and aerospace

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Memory, Logic, MOS microcomponents, Analog, and Others), Application (Defense and Aerospace), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Advanced Micro Devices Inc., AKHAN Semiconductor Inc., AMS Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Digitron Semiconductors, GlobalFoundaries Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Micross Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEMICOA, Semtech Corp., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

40%. To the growth of the global market.

The Semiconductor Market in Military and Aerospace Industry report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The United States is a major player in the global semiconductor market and the North American military and aerospace industry. American semiconductor companies, with their financial positions, are at the forefront of identifying, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced technologies, such as 16 nm/14 nm Fin Field-Effect Transistors and FD-SOI. These innovations will generate significant demand for semiconductor components from industries like military and aerospace. Notably, The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company recently secured approval to invest USD4 billion in North America, further solidifying the region's position in the semiconductor industry.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Memory

1.2 Logic

1.3 MOS microcomponents

1.4 Analog 1.5 Others



2.1 Defense 2.2 Aerospace



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Semiconductor memory plays a crucial role in the military and aerospace industry due to the increasing use of processors in various devices. Random Access Memory (RAM) and Read-Only Memory (ROM) are the primary types of semiconductor memory. RAM is a volatile memory that provides temporary storage for program codes and data, while ROM is a non-volatile memory that saves data permanently. The introduction of advanced technologies, such as programmable read-only memory (PROM) and dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), has expanded the memory options. The military and aerospace industries are witnessing significant technological advancements, with global semiconductor manufacturers launching new processors for high-reliability applications. For instance, Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics' partnership with Integra Technologies Inc. To introduce 100V GaN/SiC RF power technology for aerospace and defense applications will further increase the demand for memory semiconductors. Additionally, the integration of technology in military weapons, such as Intelligun's fingerprint-locking system, and the growing use of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the aviation and military sectors will propel the demand for memory chips in the industry.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

Research Analysis

The semiconductor market in the military and aerospace industry is driven by the demand for advanced electronic systems in defense modernization and space exploration. Microchips and integrated circuits (ICs) made from pure elements like Silicon, Germanium, and compounds such as Gallium arsenide are essential for creating N-type and P-type semiconductors. The government sector is a significant consumer, with military expenditure fueling the demand for semiconductors in various applications. The communications sector, electronic devices sector, and consumer automotive sector also contribute to the market growth. The military and aerospace industry requires semiconductors that can withstand extreme conditions, such as those found in space. CAES (Computer Aided Engineering Systems) are used to design space-hardened microprocessors that can resist radiation effects and particle radiation in the space environment. Military applications include border security, terrorism detection, and UAV solutions, while defense budgets fund research and development of advanced technologies like Scalp missiles and the Rafale fleet's F4 standard engines. The semiconductor industry continues to innovate to meet the unique demands of the military and aerospace sector.

Market Overview

The semiconductor market plays a crucial role in the military and aerospace industry, supplying microchips and integrated circuits (ICs) made of various elements such as silicon, germanium, compounds, gallium arsenide, and others. N-type and P-type semiconductors are essential for creating electronic systems for defense applications. The government sector, defense modernization, and military expenditure drive the demand for semiconductors in this industry. Military and aerospace applications require semiconductors that can withstand harsh environments, including space-hardened microprocessors for satellite launches and space activities. Radiation effects, including particle radiation, electromagnetic radiation, electronic noise, and signal spikes, are significant challenges for semiconductors in these applications. The military and aerospace industry's semiconductor market caters to various sectors, including communications, electronic devices, border security, terrorism prevention, and UAV solutions. Semiconductors are used in defense systems, military aircraft like the Rafale fleet, and civilian aircraft such as Boeing 757s and 767s. They are also essential for display screens, logistics, aid packages, and museums. The semiconductor market for military and aerospace applications faces challenges such as long lead times and high acquisition costs. However, the growing need for global and information security, including protection against hacking incidents and connected devices, continues to drive demand for advanced semiconductor solutions.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

