Local Leader Of Pakistan's National Party Killed In Balochistan's Panjgur

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani security officials have announced that Abdul Ghafar Baloch, a local leader of a party in the country, was killed in a shooting by unidentified gunmen.

Pakistani reported on Saturday, December 14, that the attack took place on the evening of Friday, December 13, in the“Chatikan” area of the Panjgur city.

According to the reports, Abdul Ghafar Baloch was targeted while exiting a mosque after performing the afternoon prayer. He was shot by armed motorcyclists.

Officials stated that Abdul Ghafar Baloch died at the scene after being struck by multiple bullets, and the“attackers” fled the area after the shooting.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani security officials have initiated an investigation into the incident and emphasized that the body of the national party leader was handed over to his family after a forensic examination.

This comes amid a rise in terrorist attacks across various regions of Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in recent months.

Recently, the National Assembly of Pakistan stated that, over the past ten months, at least 924 people have been killed in 1,566 terrorist incidents across the country.

It is also noted that the Pakistani military has increased its counter-terrorism operations, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and border districts adjacent to Afghanistan, in recent months.

The assassination of Abdul Ghafar Baloch reflects the ongoing security challenges Pakistan faces, particularly in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The increase in terrorist activities has raised concerns about the stability and security of the country.

With the government and military continuing to address these threats through operations and investigations, it remains crucial for Pakistan to enhance its counter-terrorism efforts and work towards ensuring peace and security in volatile regions.

