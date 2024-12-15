Jharkhand CGL Exam Controversy Escalates, Students To Stage Protest In Ranchi Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Dec 15 (IANS) The controversy surrounding Jharkhand's Combined Level (CGL) examination has further deepened. Students demanding the cancellation of the exam results have announced plans to gherao the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) office in Ranchi on Monday.

Thousands of students from across the state are expected to join the protest. In anticipation of the massive protest demonstrations, the state have put in place tight security measures at key locations, including Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, the Secretariat, and the JSSC office.

Several barricades have been set up in the area and a large number of police personnel have been deployed around the JSSC premises as well.

The JSSC has called 2,231 shortlisted candidates to its office for certificate verification between December 16 and December 20.

Meanwhile, Devendra Nath Mahato, leader of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Kranti Morcha (JLKM), has vowed to halt the document verification process at any cost.

In a press statement, JLKM announced that students from all 24 districts have already reached Ranchi and will gather to gherao the JSSC office starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. Many students are reportedly staying overnight in lodges, hostels, and relatives' homes in the city.

However, police have been instructed to prevent protesters from reaching the JSSC office.

Reports say that vehicles carrying students from various districts have been stopped en route to Ranchi. Security deployment includes 1,500 state police personnel, three companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), five Deputy Superintendents of Police, and eight inspectors.

The JSSC CGL examination, conducted on September 21–22 across 823 centers in the state, aimed to fill approximately 2,000 government posts. Over 3.04 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The controversy began shortly after the exam, with allegations of a paper leak and repeat questions from canceled exams surfacing. Protests erupted in cities including Ranchi and Hazaribagh.

On December 10, protesters in Hazaribagh blocked a highway for nearly four hours before being dispersed after they were lathicharged.

A committee formed by the JSSC to investigate the allegations concluded that in the examination no irregularities took place. However, two days ago, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a CID investigation into the claims, signaling continued scrutiny of the exam process.