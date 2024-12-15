UDST Commemorates Qatar National Day With Cultural, Educational Festivities
12/15/2024 10:02:32 AM
Doha,Qatar: University of Doha for Science and technology (UDST) recently celebrated Qatar National Day with a vibrant event that brought together students, faculty members, staff and their families to honor the Nations rich heritage and values.
The celebration featured a series of cultural and educational activities aimed at fostering national pride and unity.
Reflecting on the importance of the occasion, Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST said: "Qatar National Day is a time to celebrate our nations achievements and reflect on the values of unity, resilience, and progress. It reminds us of the vision that drives Qatar forward and the collective efforts that have brought us to where we are today. At UDST, we take pride in our role in preparing the next generation of leaders across various industries, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute to achieving the Nations vision and continue its success."
The event featured a vibrant display of cultural booths, celebrating Qatars rich heritage and showcasing its remarkable achievements. Also, a photo gallery highlighted key milestones, offering a deeper insight into the Nations journey of progress and innovation.
