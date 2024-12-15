Mol Organizes Induction Seminar On New Services For Government, Semi-Government Representatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour (MOL) organized today an induction titled "Introductory Meeting for Entities on Digital Services," aimed at raising awareness among representatives of government and semi-government entities regarding the latest updates to the Ministry's services.

This initiative comes as part of the MOL's strategy to enhance and develop smart electronic services in the labour sector, facilitating faster and more efficient service delivery to its stakeholders.

During the seminar, representatives from the Labour Permits and Labour Relations Departments showcased the most notable service updates implemented in recent months as part of the MOL's digital transformation plan.

The services highlighted included the Work Transfer Notification Programme, the Service for Overseas Labour Recruitment Applications, as well as a reminder of previously launched services by the Ministry of Labour.

At the end of the seminar, the MOL's representatives addressed queries and concerns raised by participants from government and semi-government entities regarding the new labour sector services.

