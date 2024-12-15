Mol Organizes Induction Seminar On New Services For Government, Semi-Government Representatives
Date
12/15/2024 9:18:51 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour (MOL) organized today an induction seminar titled "Introductory Meeting for government Entities on Digital Services," aimed at raising awareness among representatives of government and semi-government entities regarding the latest updates to the Ministry's services.
This initiative comes as part of the MOL's strategy to enhance and develop smart electronic services in the labour sector, facilitating faster and more efficient service delivery to its stakeholders.
During the seminar, representatives from the Labour Permits and Labour Relations Departments showcased the most notable service updates implemented in recent months as part of the MOL's digital transformation plan.
The services highlighted included the Work Transfer Notification Programme, the Service for Overseas Labour Recruitment Applications, as well as a reminder of previously launched services by the Ministry of Labour.
At the end of the seminar, the MOL's representatives addressed queries and concerns raised by participants from government and semi-government entities regarding the new labour sector services.
MENAFN15122024000063011010ID1108994846
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.