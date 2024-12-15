Eddy Andrews Career Coaching Launches New Program To Empower Mid-Career Professionals For Industry Shifts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eddy Andrews Career Coaching is excited to announce the launch of their new program designed specifically for mid-career professionals looking to navigate shifts and advance their careers. With the ever-changing job and the rise of new technologies, it has become increasingly important for professionals to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to industry changes. This program aims to equip mid-career professionals with the necessary tools and strategies to thrive in their careers.The new program, titled "Empower: Navigating Industry Shifts," will focus on providing personalized coaching and guidance to mid-career professionals who are facing challenges in their current roles or are looking to make a career transition. Led by Edward Andrews , a highly experienced career coach with over 15 years of experience, the program will offer a comprehensive approach to help professionals identify their strengths, overcome obstacles, and achieve their career goals."We are thrilled to launch this new program and help mid-career professionals take control of their careers," said Eddy Andrews, founder and CEO of Ed Andrews Career Coaching. "With the rapid changes happening in various industries, it's crucial for professionals to continuously develop their skills and adapt to new trends. Our program will provide the necessary support and guidance to help professionals thrive in their careers and achieve their full potential."The "Empower: Navigating Industry Shifts" program will cover a wide range of topics, including career assessment, personal branding, networking, and job search strategies. Participants will also have access to one-on-one coaching sessions, group workshops, and online resources to support their career growth. The program is open to mid-career professionals from all industries and backgrounds.Eddie Andrews Career Coaching is committed to empowering professionals to reach their career goals and succeed in today's competitive job market. The new program is a testament to their dedication to providing top-notch career coaching services.Media Contact DetailsEdward Andrews AustraliaChief Executive Officer (CEO)Level 4/260 Queen StreetBrisbane City QLD 4000 Australia

