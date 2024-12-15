Secretary Of Holy See Expresses Satisfaction With Tolerance In Azerbaijan Towards Religions
12/15/2024 9:11:48 AM
Today, the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB),
Sheikh
Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, met with Archbishop Paul
Richard Gallagher, Secretary of the Holy See for Relations with
States and International Organizations, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the Sheikh
Islam spoke about
Azerbaijan-Vatican relations and said that these relations, founded
by Heydar Aliyev, are gradually deepening.
"The high level of Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, founded by
Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, continued by Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev, and developed through the efforts of First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, makes us extremely pleased. The
apostolic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Azerbaijan in 2016,
the sincere meeting with religious denominations in the Heydar
Mosque, our visit to the Vatican in 2022, and the reception by His
Holiness the Pope are also of great value for the leaders of
religious denominations in Azerbaijan," the Chairman of the CMB
emphasized.
Drawing attention to the religious activity of our country in
the post-war period, the Chairman of the CMB noted that the
restoration of mosques and churches destroyed during the enemy
occupation is currently being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, headed by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: "If
you have the opportunity to visit Free Karabakh, you can get
acquainted with the work carried out by our state on the
restoration and protection of religious and spiritual heritage in
our territories that have been subjected to culturicide. For
example, along with all other temples, in the central part of the
capital Baku, as well as in Karabakh, in the city of Shusha, along
with mosques and other temples, the repair and protection of the
Armenian church, as well as the ancient Albanian Apostolic
churches, is being carried out by our state."
Then, Paul Richard Gallagher spoke about the growing
Azerbaijan-Vatican relations as a result of targeted measures
implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and
expressed his satisfaction with these relations, speaking about the
tolerance of the Azerbaijani people towards different
religions.
The meeting continued with an official reception.
