Secretary Of Holy See Expresses Satisfaction With Tolerance In Azerbaijan Towards Religions

"The high level of Azerbaijan-Vatican relations, founded by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, continued by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and developed through the efforts of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, makes us extremely pleased. The apostolic visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Azerbaijan in 2016, the sincere meeting with religious denominations in the Heydar Mosque, our visit to the Vatican in 2022, and the reception by His Holiness the Pope are also of great value for the leaders of religious denominations in Azerbaijan," the Chairman of the CMB emphasized.

Drawing attention to the religious activity of our country in the post-war period, the Chairman of the CMB noted that the restoration of mosques and churches destroyed during the enemy occupation is currently being carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: "If you have the opportunity to visit Free Karabakh, you can get acquainted with the work carried out by our state on the restoration and protection of religious and spiritual heritage in our territories that have been subjected to culturicide. For example, along with all other temples, in the central part of the capital Baku, as well as in Karabakh, in the city of Shusha, along with mosques and other temples, the repair and protection of the Armenian church, as well as the ancient Albanian Apostolic churches, is being carried out by our state."

Then, Paul Richard Gallagher spoke about the growing Azerbaijan-Vatican relations as a result of targeted measures implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and expressed his satisfaction with these relations, speaking about the tolerance of the Azerbaijani people towards different religions.

The meeting continued with an official reception.