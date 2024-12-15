Cardiac Implants Market Expected To Reach USD 79.2 Billion By 2032, Growing At 8.5% CAGR - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced Technologies and Increasing Adoption of Implantable Devices and boosting patient confidence in cardiac implants Propel Cardiac Implants Growth Austin, Dec. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiac Implant Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, the Cardiac Implants Market was valued at USD 38.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 79.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The cardiac implants market is experiencing significant growth due to several critical factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), an aging global population, and rapid advancements in medical technology. CVDs remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for nearly 32% of global deaths annually, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This alarming statistic highlights the growing need for innovative and effective treatment options, driving demand for cardiac implants. Governments around the world are playing an important role in addressing this healthcare challenge by investing in healthcare infrastructure and supporting the development of advanced medical devices. For example, in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allocated over $300 million in 2023 for heart disease and stroke prevention programs, aiming to reduce CVD-related mortality and promote the adoption of advanced treatments. Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved next-generation cardiac implants, such as leadless pacemakers and defibrillators, which offer enhanced safety and reliability, leading to increased adoption rates. In Europe, stringent medical device regulations ensure high safety and performance standards, bolstering patient confidence in cardiac implants. For instance, under the European Union's Medical Device Regulation (MDR), manufacturers must meet rigorous criteria for product quality and clinical evaluation. This regulatory framework has encouraged innovation and adoption, driving the growth of the cardiac implants market in the region.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The pacemakers segment dominated the cardiac implants market, accounted over 39.0% of the revenue share in 2023. Pacemakers' ability to regulate abnormal heart rhythms makes them a critical solution for patients with bradycardia and other arrhythmias. The increasing adoption of wireless and leadless pacemakers has further fueled this segment's growth. Innovations such as MRI-compatible pacemakers and devices integrated with remote monitoring systems are revolutionizing patient care by enabling real-time health tracking.

By Application

The arrhythmias segment led the market in 2023, reflecting the high incidence of irregular heartbeats globally. With growing awareness about the risks associated with untreated arrhythmias, including stroke and heart failure, demand for implantable defibrillators and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices has surged. Technological advancements in arrhythmia treatment solutions, including minimally invasive implantation techniques, have further driven this segment's expansion.

By End User

The hospitals segment dominated the Cardiac Implants market with the largest revenue share, at 45% in 2023. Hospitals are the preferred choice for cardiac implant procedures due to their advanced infrastructure, skilled healthcare professionals, and access to advanced technologies. Additionally, government funding and private investments in hospital infrastructure are enabling these facilities to offer high-quality cardiac care, boosting their dominance in the market.

Cardiac Implant Market Key Segmentation:

By Product



Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs)

Pacemakers

Coronary Stents

Implantable Heart Rhythm Monitors

Implantable Hemodynamic Monitors Others

By Material



Alloys

Biological

Metals Polymers

By Application



Arrhythmias

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Myocardial Ischemia Others

By End Users



Hospitals

Cardiology Centers Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share of the cardiac implants market at 38%. The region's growth is attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investments in medical research. The American Heart Association's initiatives to promote early diagnosis and treatment of heart diseases have further accelerated the adoption of cardiac implants. Additionally, the widespread availability of reimbursement policies for implantable devices enhances patient affordability, driving market demand.

Europe is a significant market for cardiac implants, driven by increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders and a growing aging population. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are investing heavily in healthcare technologies, making advanced cardiac implants accessible to patients. The European Society of Cardiology's guidelines on the use of implantable devices have provided a framework for standardized treatment protocols, fostering market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for cardiac implants, fueled by rising healthcare awareness, an expanding middle-class population, and government initiatives to improve cardiac care. For instance, India's Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free treatment for severe cardiac conditions, increasing access to advanced implantable devices. Similarly, China's Healthy China 2030 initiative aims to reduce the burden of cardiovascular diseases through enhanced healthcare infrastructure and preventive measures.

Recent Developments



In July 2024, Medtronic announced the launch of a new leadless pacemaker with extended battery life and enhanced connectivity for remote monitoring, addressing the growing demand for minimally invasive solutions.

In April 2024, Boston Scientific introduced a breakthrough implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) featuring AI-powered algorithms to optimize arrhythmia detection and treatment. In January 2024, Abbott received FDA approval for its next-generation heart valve implant, designed for patients with severe aortic stenosis, marking a significant advancement in structural heart therapies.





