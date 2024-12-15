Kuwait Crown Prince Holds Official Talks With Jordanian Counterpart
12/15/2024 8:04:34 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Crown Prince of Jordan Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and accompanying delegation, on occasion of official visit.
Official talks were held and His Highness the Crown Prince headed Kuwait delegation accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, head of the mission of honor accompanying the guest Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate sheikh Sabah Bader Sabah Al-Salem Al-Shabah and high ranking officials.
The Jordanian delegation was headed by the crown prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II and top ranking officials.
The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere, reflecting the spirit of brotherhood that characterizes the relationship between the two brotherly countries and their common desire for more cooperation and coordination at various levels. (end)
