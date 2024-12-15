Saudi Awwal Bank and Goumbook partner and Launch the Second Edition of the MENAT Regenerative Agriculture Venture Programme

(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 15 December 2024 - Saudi Awwal Bank, one of the leading banks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Goumbook, a not-for-profit social enterprise pioneering sustainability-related initiatives in the MENA and GCC regions, have announced the launch of the second edition of the MENAT Regenerative Venture Programme for the 2024/2025 cohort.



Building on the success of the inaugural edition, the programme reaffirms SAB’s commitment to advancing sustainable innovation across the MENAT. It aims to empower and upskill researchers, students, and innovators with regenerative and entrepreneurial expertise to tackle critical challenges in food systems, biodiversity loss, climate change, and water management across the MENAT.



The programme seeks to bridge the gap between academia, research, and the business sector by transforming research, science, and nature-based solutions and sustainable impact solutions into accessible, scalable, and sustainable long-term outcomes tailored to the needs of small to medium-sized farm holders.



Innovators, researchers, and students focusing on regenerative agriculture are encouraged to apply on the programme website by January 6th, 2025. Applicants will be able to present their ideas and receive support to develop their regenerative solutions addressing pressing issues such as food security, water management, and ecosystem restoration.



Faten Abalkhail, Chief Governance and Corporate Affairs Officer at SAB, stated: "Our support for RAVP is deeply rooted in the belief that regenerative agriculture can lead to substantial environmental and economic benefits. By fostering a culture of innovation and resilience, we aim to support impactful solutions for Saudi Arabia and the broader region’s unique challenges in soil health, water scarcity, and sustainable food production. Our commitment reflects a profound investment in the present and a sustainable, thriving legacy for our communities and the environment that supports us all."



Samantha Kayruz, Goumbook's Strategy and Sustainability Impact Director, said: "The continued support for the MENAT Regenerative Agriculture Venture Programme reflects our commitment to empowering researchers and innovators to deliver solutions for the region’s unique challenges. Through this initiative, we aim to build on last year’s success and provide a platform for impactful projects addressing food, water, and climate issues while improving livelihoods across the region."



Aligned with SAB’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) vision, the bank recognizes that ESG considerations are integral to the continued prosperity of both the Kingdom and the global economy. SAB is dedicated to mobilizing finance to enable an inclusive, diverse, and equitable transition towards a more sustainable future by embedding ESG principles into its operations.



Regenerative agriculture, through its fundamental principles and adoption of resilient crop varieties that require less water, fewer pesticides, and reduced chemical inputs, is an approach that translates as a vital component in addressing the region-specific agriculture and climate challenges of the MENAT region. Regenerative agriculture also holds the potential to sequester carbon dioxide, making it a climate change mitigation and adaptation solution.



For further information about the MENAT Regenerative Agriculture Venture Programme, eligibility criteria, and the application process, please visit





MENAFN15122024003109013942ID1108994757