Markaz Concludes its Strategic Sponsorship with Coded Academy for the UniCODE Competition 2024

(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 15 December 2024 – Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its participation as a Strategic Sponsor for the fourth “UniCODE” Competition 2024 by Coded Academy. The academy awarded three winning teams in the graduation ceremony, hosted at Boursa Kuwait on December 14. Markaz’s support for this initiative aims to build human capacity and support the education of Kuwaiti youth while aligning with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ms. Maryam Al-Rifae, Senior Vice President – Client Processes & Internal Controls, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, said: “We are proud to have partnered with Coded Academy once again to celebrate the winning teams’ massive efforts through the intensive educational program, encouraging young talents in the field of technology. We believe that investing in education and development is necessary, especially for the youth that represent the future of Kuwait. By empowering young minds with these transformative skills, Markaz aims to play a pivotal role in ensuring that Kuwait’s workforce remains competitive, adaptable, and ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow.”

"At CODED Academy, we are proud to announce the success of the fourth edition of the UniCODE program, which provided training to more than 250 university students from various majors on diverse technical topics. We extend our deepest gratitude to Markaz and Boursa Kuwait, our strategic partners in the UniCODE program, for their invaluable contribution to the program’s objectives of empowering university students to achieve their aspirations and preparing them to be active contributors in the digital future. Our partnership reflects a shared belief in the importance of equipping young people with technical skills. We are confident that programs like UniCODE open doors and provide real opportunities for young individuals to acquire modern skills, preparing them to enter the workforce with confidence and competence," said Mr. Hashim Behbehani, Co-Founder and CEO at Coded Academy.

Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait Mr. Nasser Mishari Al-Sanousi expressed his pride during his speech at the graduation ceremony, saying: "Today, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of 250 students who have completed this program and shown their belief in the importance of continuous learning and the pursuit of innovation. We are confident that the participants of this program are better prepared to contribute to cutting-edge technological fields, equipped with the skills necessary to drive progress and development in Kuwaiti society. Boursa Kuwait was proud to sponsor and host this program, reflecting the company's steadfast commitment to supporting a new generation of Kuwaiti professionals and entrepreneurs in a rapidly evolving global economy as well as reaffirming its role as a driver of societal progress, contributing to building a knowledge-based society capable of overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities. In closing, I would like to congratulate all the graduates for their dedication, perseverance, and hard work, which have culminated in an extraordinary achievement. May this success be the foundation for even greater accomplishments ahead."

The seven-week program, made up of three tracks taught students the latest languages in coding and training on cybersecurity, web and app development and artificial intelligence (AI). The cybersecurity track allowed the students to master key topics including Linux, cryptography, and digital forensics to effectively navigate and secure digital environments. The app development track focused on Flutter, with a focus on building high-performance mobile apps, while the third track was purely focused on web development and building webpages.

By fostering expertise in cutting-edge fields such as web and app development, cybersecurity, and AI, the program and Markaz’s involvement help bridge the skills gap in Kuwait’s youth, enabling them to not only meet the demands of the global tech industry but also contribute to the development of the economy.





