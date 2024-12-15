Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak: Senior Citizens are an Integral Part of the UAE's Social Fabric

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, December 15, 2024: Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), affectionately known as the ‘Mother of the Nation,’ highlighted the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to amend Law No. 11 of 2006 under the new provisions of Law No. 12 of 2024, which will further strengthen FDF’s commitment to enhancing social services. The decision encompasses research and the provision of comprehensive care for senior citizens, further strengthening the Foundation’s strategic vision to improve the quality of life for families and society, particularly focussing on senior citizens as the foundation of the nation’s social fabric.



Her Highness expressed optimism on a new era of excellence in elevating the quality of life for senior citizens and residents alongside family members. She stated that the Family Development Foundation will continue to implement innovative initiatives and provide essential support to ensure well-being and happiness for all. This is in line with the ambitious vision of the UAE’s leadership, guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who prioritises ensuring sustainable services and advanced solutions tailored to the needs of senior citizens. These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to integrating senior citizens within the community and recognising their key role in sharing experiences and knowledge, essential for societal progress and development.

Her Highness remarked: “Families and senior citizens, both Emirati and residents, will continue to be at the forefront of our efforts, and we will enhance our assistance for them. Our dedication is to implement more initiatives that improve their standard of living through an integrated and sustainable social care system. Our efforts will be focussed on meeting their needs, achieving their goals, and offering them intellectual and emotional support. We aim to provide a healthy and enriching lifestyle by fostering psychological and mental well-being.”

Her Highness also referred to the 2024 World Happiness Report, which revealed that senior citizens are among the happiest demographic in the UAE. This signifies the success of the UAE’s comprehensive development plans and strategic initiatives under the wise leadership, which places immense value on human dignity and well-being.





