(MENAFN) The Israeli Air Force is reportedly preparing for potential strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, following concerns that Iran may accelerate its atomic program after the recent takeover of Syria by jihadist rebels. Israeli officials believe that this development has weakened Tehran's regional influence, prompting fears that Iran could fast-track its nuclear ambitions.



In preparation, Israeli have already dismantled much of Syria's air defense, making way for a potential operation against Iran. While Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful, Israeli Prime has long claimed that Iran seeks to develop atomic weapons. Israel had considered attacking Iran's nuclear facilities after a missile barrage from Tehran in October but decided against it at the time.



Recent developments in Syria, including one of the largest Israeli airstrikes in history targeting over 250 Syrian military sites, have bolstered Israel's position. Israel believes that Iran's key regional allies, such as Hezbollah and the Syrian government, are weakened, presenting an opportunity for a preemptive strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

