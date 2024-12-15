(MENAFN) Russian marines have retaken Ukrainian-held fortified positions in Russia's Kursk Region, according to the of Defense (MOD). The operation, conducted by marines from the Pacific Fleet’s 'North' group, targeted an administrative building in a border settlement. Utilizing UAV surveillance, Russian forces identified key resistance points and launched a multi-directional attack. Despite Ukrainian forces retaliating with machine guns and grenade launchers, they were unable to hold their ground, and around 30 retreated, leaving behind casualties and abandoned weapons.



The MOD reported that Russian forces will continue to secure the newly reclaimed territories. Ukraine had initially entered the Kursk Region in early August, capturing towns like Sudzha as part of an offensive aimed at strengthening its position for potential negotiations with Moscow. Since mid-September, Russia has countered with operations to regain control of lost territories, including two villages, Daryino and Plekhovo, liberated on Wednesday. According to Russian estimates, Ukraine has suffered over 40,000 casualties and substantial equipment losses in the region, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and HIMARS rocket systems.

