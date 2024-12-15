National Iranian Gas Company delivers around 855 mcm of gas daily to national network

(MENAFN) The head of the National Iranian Company (NIGC) announced that approximately 855 million cubic meters of are delivered daily to the national gas network during the winter. In a televised interview on Friday, Saeed Tavakoli discussed the management of gas consumption during the cold season, noting that despite Iran possessing the world's second-largest gas reserves, there is still an imbalance. He explained that about 75 percent of the country's gas reserves are located in the southern regions, primarily offshore, which requires considerable effort to deliver gas to all areas of the country.



Tavakoli also highlighted that natural gas makes up 72 percent of Iran's energy mix, a share that is unmatched globally, even in Russia. He noted that natural gas is responsible for 85 percent of the fuel used in power plants, with the remaining 15 percent being composed of eight percent diesel and seven percent fuel oil.



Despite various limitations, Tavakoli emphasized that significant efforts have been made to ensure the continuity of gas supply during winter. He stated that nearly 855 million cubic meters of gas are prepared and delivered to the national network daily during the colder months. Tavakoli, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Oil for Gas Affairs, predicted peak consumption levels of 690–700 million cubic meters in the upcoming week, with 82 percent of the demand coming from residential, commercial, and small-scale industrial sectors.



He further explained that the majority of gas consumption in the residential and commercial sectors is for heating purposes. Tavakoli noted that even a slight drop in outdoor temperatures by just one degree increases consumption by 25 million cubic meters, which is equivalent to the output of one phase of the South Pars Gas Field.

