Iran’s domestic firms indigenize output of 768 maritime parts, equipment

(MENAFN) The deputy for Engineering and Infrastructure Development at the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced that domestic companies, with support from PMO, have indigenized the knowledge for producing 768 maritime parts and equipment. Ali Fathi highlighted that 220 of these newly manufactured or first-time produced parts will be showcased at the 8th Exhibition of Transport, Logistics, and Related Industries. The event will take place from December 15 to 17 at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran.



The exhibition will display parts in three main categories: port equipment, marine equipment, and telecommunications electronics. This initiative aims to demonstrate the capabilities of domestic companies and underline the progress made in local production, particularly in the maritime sector. The event is expected to attract industry professionals, policymakers, and other stakeholders from various sectors of the transportation and logistics industries.



Ali Fathi referred to the recent years' emphasis on strengthening the resilient economy, supporting domestic production, and creating job opportunities, all of which have been endorsed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. The PMO's efforts are aligned with national economic goals, focusing on reducing reliance on foreign imports and fostering self-sufficiency in critical sectors like maritime and port infrastructure.



Fathi further explained that PMO has concentrated its developmental activities on four key areas: maintenance of equipment, supply of port equipment, supply of marine equipment, and provision of telecommunications and electronics parts. These areas have been identified as crucial for enhancing the operational capacity of Iran's ports and maritime industry, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth.

