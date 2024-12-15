Kiev says ‘no justification’ for German standpoint on Ukraine in NATO

(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Olga Stefanishina, has criticized Germany for its continued opposition to Ukraine’s membership, describing Berlin’s stance as "unjustifiable." In an interview with Politico, Stefanishina expressed frustration with Germany’s long-standing refusal to support Ukraine’s accession to the military alliance, calling it difficult to work with a country that offers no clear rationale for its position.



While some NATO members consider sending for a potential peacekeeping mission should a ceasefire occur, Stefanishina stated that Ukraine is open to discussing any potential solutions, including foreign military presence.



The idea of Ukraine joining NATO was first proposed in 2008, but several European nations, including Germany, have been hesitant due to concerns over provoking Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to push for NATO membership, believing it would deter Russia, while some in the West, including Stefanishina, suggest that a dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could be more productive than continuing talks with the outgoing Biden administration.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994606