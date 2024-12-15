Rohde & Schwarz Presents New Essential Power Sensors For Accurate Measurements In Frequency Ranges Up To 18 Ghz
With its new R&S NRPxE RF power sensors, Rohde & Schwarz sets a new standard for accurate and reliable power measurements in frequency ranges up to 18 GHz, while offering an unprecedented level of affordability. These innovative sensors offer a perfect blend of precision, durability, and value, making them an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, from R&D and production to education and field service
Caption: The new R&S NRPxE RF power sensors are available with frequency ranges from 10 MHz up to 8 or 18 GHz.
The new R&S NRPxE power sensors from Rohde & Schwarz offer unmatched performance and versatility. They feature an impressive dynamic range of 80 dB, a video bandwidth of 100 kHz, and the ability to perform up to 1,000 measurements per second. With frequency ranges from 10 MHz to 8 or 18 GHz, the power sensors cater to various measurement needs. Their compact design and ruggedized housing ensure easy handling and reliable operation in demanding environments.
Simplified Operation
The R&S NRPxE sensors feature a user-friendly design with IEEE-compliant label and connector color coding, ensuring safe and secure operation. The built-in trigger capability and RGB status LED provide additional convenience, allowing users to monitor sensor status and trigger measurements with ease.
Seamless Integration and Remote Control
Equipped with a USBTMC interface, the R&S NRPxE sensors can be easily integrated into test systems and controlled remotely via PC or mobile device. The free PowerViewer mobile app enables on-the-go measurements using an Android smartphone, making it perfect for field service and maintenance applications.
The new R&S NRPxE RF power sensors replace the established NRP-Z2x1 RF power sensors, offering up-to-date power measurements on modulated and unmodulated signals. They are now available from Rohde & Schwarz and selected distribution partners. For further information visit:
R&S Essentials portfolio
Developers and engineers worldwide have been relying on the T&M expertise of Rohde & Schwarz for 90 years. The company is known for providing innovative performance testing solutions and applies its expertise and high quality standards to its portfolio of essential bench instruments – the R&S Essentials. Rohde & Schwarz is building this industry-defining portfolio, ranging from oscilloscopes, DC power supplies and signal generators to spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, meters and counters with the strategic goal of becoming a full portfolio supplier in the T&M market. For R&S Essentials, Rohde & Schwarz is extending its reach through a distribution network with channel partners worldwide, offering a one-stop shop experience for any type of T&M task, application and budget. Whether in the lab or field, on campus or in a production facility, R&S Essentials demonstrate that high-quality hardware and software solutions do not have to come with a high price tag.
Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.93 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2024, Rohde & Schwarz had around 14,400 employees worldwide.
R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.
