Brazil’S Football Transfer Market: Key Developments On December 14, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The transfer is heating up as the 2024 season comes to a close. Teams are making moves to strengthen their squads, adjust coaching staff, and prepare for the upcoming year. Let's dive into the latest developments from December 14.

Managerial Moves

Sporting Lisbon has promoted João Pereira from their B team to lead the first squad. This decision follows Rúben Amorim's departure. However, the club is still eyeing other options for the future, including Palmeiras' Abel Ferreira.



Athletico-PR, recently relegated to Brazil's Serie B, is in talks with Andrey Lopes, known as Cebola. Lopes currently serves as an assistant to Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras.





Player Transfers and Rumors

Santos FC is showing interest in Botafogo's striker Tiquinho Soares. The club's management has reached out to Soares' representatives. However, no formal offer has been made to Botafogo yet.



Cruzeiro is close to securing midfielder Eduardo from Botafogo . Eduardo was part of the squad that won both the Copa Libertadores and the Brazilian Championship in 2024.



Liverpool's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is keeping quiet about his future plans. His contract expires mid-next year, but he remains calm about renewal talks.

Potential Comebacks and Departures

Santos' new manager, whose identity remains undisclosed, wants to bring back Yeferson Soteldo. The Venezuelan forward is currently on loan to Grêmio until the end of the year.



Grêmio has decided to release goalkeeper Felipe Scheibig as part of their squad adjustments for the 2025 season.



Atlético-MG defender Rodrigo Battaglia has caught the eye of River Plate. The Argentine club's coach, Marcelo Gallardo, has personally requested the player.

Contract Extensions and Retirements

Experienced midfielder Nenê has expressed his intention to play for Juventude for another year.



Renato Augusto, during a Prime Video broadcast, stated that he will likely continue with Fluminense for the 2025 season. However, he hinted that it might be his last year as a professional footballer.

Big Transfer on the Horizon

Palmeiras is on the verge of finalizing a deal for Orlando City's Facundo Torres . The Brazilian club has outbid competitors and convinced the Uruguayan forward to join them in 2025. The transfer fee is expected to be around $12 million.



These developments showcase the dynamic nature of football transfers. Clubs are actively reshaping their squads and management teams to stay competitive in the ever-evolving world of football.



Brazil's Football Transfer Market: Key Developments on December 14, 2024

MENAFN15122024007421016031ID1108994481