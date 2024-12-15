Turkish FM reveals Turkey successfully persuaded Moscow, Tehran to avoid military intervention in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan revealed on Friday that Turkey successfully persuaded Moscow and Tehran to avoid military intervention in Syria during the opposition's offensive, which ultimately led to the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. He explained that both Russia and Iran realized that Assad was no longer a worthwhile investment. In an interview on Turkish private NTV, Fidan emphasized that the key objective was to prevent military involvement by Russia and Iran, ensuring they didn't intervene in the conflict. "We spoke to both the Russians and the Iranians, and they understood," he said.



Fidan pointed out that Turkey aimed to minimize loss of life and achieve its goals without bloodshed through diplomatic negotiations, emphasizing the importance of discussions with key players capable of using force. He acknowledged that if Assad had received support from Russia and Iran, the opposition would have likely lost, leading to a prolonged and bloody conflict. The minister added that Russia’s change of heart was due to the shifting conditions in the region and the world, as well as the realization that their initial support for Assad was no longer viable. Following an eleven-day offensive, opposition factions, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, succeeded in overthrowing Assad, who fled to Russia with his family, according to Russian news agencies.

