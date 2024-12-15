Al-Sisi Discusses Regional Updates With US National Security Advisor In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Brett McGurk, Middle East and North Africa Coordinator at the US National Security Council, on Saturday in Cairo. The meeting was attended by Egypt's of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs, Badr Abdelatty; Hassan Rashad, Head of the General Intelligence Service; and US Ambassador to Cairo, Herro Mustafa Garg.

According to presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, discussions focused on the latest regional developments, particularly efforts to broker a ceasefire and facilitate detainee exchanges in Gaza. President Al-Sisi underscored the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, especially as winter approaches. He reiterated Egypt's position that a two-state solution is the essential pathway to achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting also addressed maintaining and reinforcing the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon as a foundation for broader regional stability. Additionally, discussions covered developments in Syria, with Al-Sisi stressing the importance of preserving Syria's territorial unity and ensuring the security of its people.

El-Shenawy highlighted that the talks reaffirmed the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States, with both sides expressing their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties in ways that align with their shared interests.



