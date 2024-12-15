Qatar Concludes Participation In Conference Of Parties To UN Convention To Combat Desertification In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar concluded its participation in the of the Parties (COP16) of the United Nations to Combat Desertification, hosted by the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

During its participation in the technical meetings of the conference, the of Environment and Climate Change affirmed its firm commitment to confronting the challenges of desertification and supporting international efforts to achieve environmental sustainability out of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The conference discussed the impact of desertification on food and water security and means of restoring degraded lands and reclamation plans by 2030, in addition to developing comprehensive strategies to deal with the phenomenon of drought. The conference witnessed the announcement of a group of major international partnerships to enhance land restoration efforts and resilience in the face of drought.

