Celebration Of QND Reflects Ethos Of Belonging, Pride In Qatar's History

DOHA: of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has emphasised that the celebration of Qatar National Day (QND) is an extraordinary milestone that reflects the ethos of belonging and pride in Qatar's history commenced by the founder Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

The Minister took QND opportunity to extend his heartful greetings to Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to the people of Qatar on this dearly occasion.

Speaking to QNA, Al Attiyah asserted that QND is a reminiscent of the noble values upon which the state was founded, such as unity, assiduous work and future visions, underlining that it is an opportunity to express gratitude for everyone who contributed to advance this tight-knit burgeoning entity.

The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) consistently charges ahead with its efforts to achieve its ambitious vision for pioneering, innovation and sustainability as part of its new strategy 2024-2030, that aligns with the third National Development Strategy, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030, with the aim of fostering the population's welfare and improving life quality, highlighted Al Attiyah.

He stated that 2024 has witnessed numerous milestones underscoring the MoM's commitment to offering outstanding services through comprehensive digital transformation, bolstering food security and self-sufficiency, and sustainably optimising urban environment, managing resources and cities.

He highlighted that MoM has developed the National Food Security Strategy for 2024-2030, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as hydroponic and vertical farming, highlighting that the cultivation of 3.1 million juvenile fish has exceeded annual targets.

The Minister said that these initiatives have played a pivotal role in significantly enhancing self-sufficiency rates, with vegetable production rising to 39 percent, compared to just 20 percent in 2017, dairy products increasing to 96 percent, up from 28 percent, and fresh poultry reaching 97 percent, compared to 50 percent.

He noted that agricultural infrastructure has been substantially bolstered through the establishment of veterinary centres and producer markets, while vaccination and treatment campaigns have been conducted for over one million head of livestock and poultry, with Ministry strengthening local marketing efforts through programmes like Qatari Farms and Mahaseel while optimising agricultural support mechanisms.

The Minister emphasised that, as part of its overarching strategy to implement the circular economy and advance waste management, the MoM has prioritised collaborations with the private sector to outsource sanitation services, waste collection, and the conversion of waste into energy, in addition to deploying intelligent management systems (IMS) statewide, achieving the generation of over 245,000 megawatt-hours of electricity through waste-to-energy processes, with substantial quantities of plastic and metals being effectively separated, and 200,000 tonnes of discarded tires being responsibly processed.