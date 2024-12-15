AIR INDIA WINS MULTIPLE GLOBAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN, SERVICE, AND HOSPITALITY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11 December 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has recently been recognised by two global awards for its ongoing transformation. Vista Verve in-flight product has been awarded the Good Design Award Australia 2024 for its innovation and design excellence. The company also won three APEX Awards at the Future Travel Experience (FTE) Awards ceremony recently held in Singapore.



Good Design Award Australia 2024



Air India’s Vista Verve Onboard Product Offering has won the prestigious Good Design Award Australia 2024, recognising its innovation and design excellence.



This newly introduced range features bespoke tableware, Slovakian lead-free glassware, and plush linens with premium mattress toppers. The tableware and mattress toppers, specifically honoured, highlight Air India’s commitment to sustainability, comfort, and luxury.



The new product, Vista Verve is being rolled out across our network and is currently available on all UK routes – London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, and select US routes like New York, Newark and Washington.



Future Travel Experience (FTE) Awards, Singapore



The FTE Awards ceremony in Singapore was a successful occasion for Air India as well, bringing home three distinguished APEX Awards as a testament to its growing reputation as a leader in global passenger experience.



• Four Star Global Airline 2025: Recognised for consistently delivering an exceptional standard of service across its network.

• Best Cabin Service in Central/Southern Asia: Acknowledging Air India’s warm, attentive, and personalised inflight service.

• Best Food & Beverage in Central/Southern Asia: Honouring the excellence and care taken in the specially crafted onboard culinary experience.



“We are happy to receive these global recognitions that underscore our commitment towards delivering excellence in every aspect of a customer’s journey. Winning on such global platforms stands as testament to the efforts of Air India as we enhance passenger experience and strive towards being a world-class airline,” said, Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.



These awards come at a time when Air India has entered the final phase of its transformation journey under its Vihaan.AI initiative where the airline is getting a complete makeover.







