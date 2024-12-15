Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility expands its product portfolio under both Joy e-rik and Joy e-bike business verticals

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Launches ‘Made in India’ variants of electric passenger three wheelers and electric commercial loaders



Introduces all new high speed electric two-wheeler ‘Nemo’ with enhanced performance and new features at an introductory price of INR 99,000 (ex-showroom)



Bengaluru, 13th December 2024: Committed to promote environment friendly mobility solution with evolving technology and best-in-class features, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (WIML), a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, today introduced a new range of ‘Made in India’ passenger and commercial electric three wheelers under the brand Joy e-rik and launched all new high speed electric scooter ‘Nemo’ under the brand Joy e-bike.



Making electric three wheelers more reliable, safe and practical for driver and passengers, the company has launched two models under passenger vehicle segment - Joy e-rik V1 (L5) and Joy Bandhu (L3). In the commercial segment, the company launched two models Joy Sahayak + Cargo (L5) and Joy Eco Loader (L3). The commercial models will be available across authorised dealerships.



In its endeavour to strengthen the e-mobility landscape in the country, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility will be collaborating closely with fleet operators in India to provide sustainable and cost-effective transportation solutions for electrified last-mile delivery, shared mobility, and logistics sectors and thereby accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). By leveraging WardWizard's advanced EV technology and operational expertise, the collaboration will help fleet operators reduce their carbon footprint, achieve significant savings on operational costs, and enhance efficiency. Focusing on innovation and localization, WardWizard is offering customized solutions tailored to the address the diverse needs of Indian fleet operators.



Further strengthening the product portfolio of Joy e-bike, the company also launched its new high speed electric scooter ‘Nemo’ that features bold design with impressive performance, new features and technology to bring utmost comfort and convenience to the rider. The new offering from Joy e-bike marks an important moment in reaching new audience. The booking of the new model will begin from today across all the authorised dealership.



Commenting on the new product line-up, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, WIML, said, "Our new models, under both business verticals, mark a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing India’s transition to green and eco-friendly mobility. The ‘Made in India’ Joy e-rik models are thoughtfully engineered to address the unique challenges of our roads while fulfilling the expectations of drivers. Meanwhile, the launch of ‘Nemo’ under the Joy e-bike category not only strengthens our product portfolio but also appeals to the aspirations of a new, conscious generation seeking sustainable, efficient, and innovative transportation solutions. These additions enhance our value proposition by aligning with the evolving needs of our customers and reaffirm our position as a driving force in building a robust EV ecosystem in the country. As one of the leading promoter of sustainable mobility, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge products that inspire a shift towards cleaner, greener transportation options."



Passenger vehicle segment: Joy e-rik V1 (L5) & Joy Bandhu (L3)



Specifications of Joy e-rik V1 (L5):

• Category : Classified under L5M

• Dimensions: Overall length of 2655 mm, width of 1335 mm, and height of 1693 mm, ensuring a compact and functional design for urban roads.

• Seating & Modes: Accommodates three passengers plus driver comfortably with forward, boost, and reverse modes.

• Battery: Equipped with a single 10.24 KW lithium-ion battery offering efficiency and durability.

• Performance: Max speed of 50 km/h and a range of 140 km on a full charge, making it ideal for daily commutes.

• Charging: Standard charging time of 4.5–5 hours with a 50 Amp charger.

• Safety Features: Includes fire extinguisher, parking brake, hazard indicator, reverse buzzer, and digital speedometer for enhanced safety.

• Suspension & Brakes: Hydraulic drum brakes and suspension with helical spring dampeners for a smooth ride.

• Warranty: 3 years warranty on the battery for worry-free ownership.

• Color Options: Available in Milky White, Blue, Green, Black & Yellow, Sky Blue, and Yellow for vibrant personalization.

• Pricing starts from INR 3.85 Lacs (ex-showroom)



Specifications of Joy Bandhu (L3):

• Eco-Friendly: Powered by a 48V BLDC motor, Joy Bandhu delivers a peak power of 1.59 kW, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.

• Compact Design: With an overall length of 2760 mm, it is easy to maneuver in congested city streets.

• Ample Range: The 7.2 Kw lead-acid battery pack provides a range of 100-120 km per charge, allowing for extended journeys with a standard charging time of 8-8.5 hours.

• Comfortable Seating: The D+4 seating configuration offers comfortable accommodation for up to four passengers.

• Safety Features: Equipped with drum brakes, helical spring suspension, and a parking brake, Joy Bandhu prioritizes safety.

• User-Friendly: The digital instrument cluster and USB port enhance the driving experience.

• Color Options: Available in Blue and Red

• Pricing starts from INR 1.34 Lacs (ex-showroom)



Commercial Segment: Joy Sahayak + Cargo (L5) and Joy Eco Loader (L3)



Specifications of Joy Sahayak + Cargo (L5):

• Powerful Performance: L5 Loader is a robust and high-performance electric vehicle designed to meet the demanding needs of various industries. With its powerful 51.2V PMSM motor, it delivers a peak power of 9 kW, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.

• Ample Cargo Capacity: With a pay load of 650 kg+Driver, it can handle heavy loads with ease.

• Speed and Range: The L5 Loader has a maximum speed of 50 km per hour with a range of 120 to 130 km on a single charge.

• Battery and Charging: The vehicle is powered by a single LFP LI-ION battery, with a capacity of 10.2 Kw. The standard charging time is 4 hours at a charging current of 50 amperes.

• Safety Features: A reverse buzzer is integrated to alert pedestrians and other road users. A hazard indicator is included for enhanced visibility and safety signalling. Additionally, it comes with a digital instrument cluster, providing clear and easy-to-read information to the driver.

• Smart Features: With GPS, geo-fencing, and cloud-based vehicle management, L5 Loader offers advanced connectivity and control.

• Warranty: The battery is covered by a 36-month warranty and overall product warranty is valid for 12 months.

• Pricing starts from INR 4.24 Lacs (ex-showroom)



Specifications of Joy Eco Loader (L3):

• Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 48V BLDC motor, L3 Loader delivers a peak power of 1.59 kW, ensuring smooth and efficient operation.

• Ample Cargo Capacity: With a pay load of 310 kg+Driver, it can handle heavy loads with ease.

• Compact Design: The compact dimensions allow for easy manoeuvrability in tight spaces.

• Durable Construction: Built to withstand tough conditions, L3 Loader is designed for long-lasting performance.

• Warranty: It comes with a product warranty of 12 months and Battery warranty of 18 months

• Pricing starts from INR 1.30 Lacs (ex-showroom)

• L3 Loader is a combination of power, versatility, and efficiency makes it the perfect choice for a wide range of applications.



Electric 2 Wheeler: Nemo



Specifications of Nemo



Category & Payload: Nemo is designed for urban roads with a lightweight construction and a payload capacity of 150 kg, ensuring a reliable and versatile commuting experience.

Seating & Modes: Nemo offers three drive modes—Eco, Sport, and Hyper—providing optimal performance for varied riding conditions.

Battery & Drive Motor:

• Equipped with a robust 72V, 40Ah lithium-ion (NMC) battery with Smart BMS for extended life and performance.

• Powered by a 1500W DC Brushless Hub Motor (BLDC) with a 3-speed motor controller.

Performance:

• Maximum speed of 65 km/h+ and an impressive range of 130 km/charge in Eco mode, making it perfect for daily commutes.

Suspension & Brakes:

• Front telescopic fork suspension and rear dual shock absorbers ensure a smooth and stable ride.

• The braking system features hydraulic disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, with a combi-brake system for added safety.



Economics of Usage: Running cost is as low as 17 paisa per km, making Nemo highly economical.

Design: Stylish design complemented by a digital speedometer, 5" full-color TFT display, and projector LED headlight.

Safety Features: Nemo includes essential safety elements such as an anti-theft smart remote lock, hazard indicators, and vehicle tracking with geo-fencing through IoT-enabled features.

Connectivity: The smart CAN-enabled battery system integrates with mobile apps (Android & iOS) for remote monitoring, real-time tracking, and cloud-connected insights.

Charging & Convenience: Equipped with USB mobile charging, reverse assist, and park assist features, Nemo prioritizes rider convenience.

Color Options: Available in Silver and White

Booking of Nemo start from today at an Introductory price of INR 99000 (ex-showroom).







