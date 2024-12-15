24 OF DUBAI’S BEST FOOD POP UP’S COME TOGETHER AT THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN OF CANTEENX IN AN ALL-NEW EDITION THIS DSF

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12 December 2024: The most extraordinary season of the highly anticipated Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is now in full bloom, with an action-packed calendar brimming with non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments for everyone, every day and in every corner of the city. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSF is rolling the red carpet for the city’s most highly anticipated events and experiences for 38 wonder-filled days, including the return of the incredibly popular foodie destination, CanteenX to Mushrif Park, Gate 1 from 13 to 31 December, from 4pm to midnight and until 1am on weekends.



This free-to-enter event is transforming into a vibrant outdoor food festival, combining delicious flavours from 24 of Dubai’s most loved home-grown pop-ups, captivating entertainment, and interactive experiences, all set against the backdrop of Dubai’s perfect weather for the season. This year’s edition debuts a thrilling new look with four distinct flavour zones, each delivering its own unique gastronomic adventure and providing unique photo opportunities in each zone. Guests can meet six delightful characters—Twirlo, Bunzi, Pizzani, Matcho, Scoopi, and Mallow— adding a touch of fun and adventure to every step of the journey.



More than a dining destination, CanteenX visitors can delight in seasonal shopping at Dana’s Creation, popular exported goods store; TEBRA, Emirati owned themed socks retailer; and GOODS, Emirati owned dessert shop. Open daily from 4pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends, CanteenX promises an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors of all ages.



SAVOUR THE FLAVOURS

At the Savory Freej Zone, led by Twirlo, Bunzi, and Pizzani, explore an array of innovative culinary delights from pop-ups and Dubai’s beloved homegrown restaurants. Sample special menus, watch live cooking demos, and enjoy dishes that blend bold flavours and techniques. This lively zone is also perfect for capturing Instagram-worthy moments with vibrant backdrops.



SWEET INDULGENCE

Step into the Bliss Treats Zone with Scoopi and dive into a world of sugary delights, create-your-own sweet treats, and photo-ready candy-inspired settings, promising a haven for dessert lovers and a feast for the eyes.



EXPLORE MATCHA MAGIC

Join Matcho at the Matcha Mania Zone, where the beloved ingredient takes centre stage. Discover its health benefits, try unique flavours, and participate in matcha-making workshops that will ignite a newfound appreciation for this earthy delight.



FAMILY FUN AWAITS

Families will love the Kiddie Kingdom Zone, hosted by Mallow. This playful area keeps little adventurers entertained with giant inflatables, jumping castles, engaging workshops and appearances from Modesh and Dana on the weekends, creating endless fun and excitement for children of all ages.



THRILLING LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, CanteenX also features live DJ sets, Oud players, and high-energy performers, bringing electric beats and unforgettable vibes to every corner of the event.



PARKING AT CANTEENX

Visitors to CanteenX can enjoy convenient parking at Gate 1 or opt for hassle-free valet services throughout the duration of the event, offered at just AED 10.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





