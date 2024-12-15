First International Conference by Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard Highlights AI's Transformative Potential and Global Adoption Challenges

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, UAE – 13 December, 2024



Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard's first-ever International AI conference organised in partnership with Harvard Business School Club of the GCC, and hosted at the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai, UAE, brought together global leaders, academics, and innovators to address the challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence (AI). With a focus on learning, adoption, and transformation, the event underscored AI's role in shaping the future of industries, organisations, and societies.

In a fireside chat at the event, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, reflected on the UAE's transformative journey. "The focus of our founding fathers has always been on people—educating them, building the right infrastructure, and ensuring a sustainable balance between physical and human development. Today, we continue that legacy by leveraging AI to improve the lives of every person in this room and every future generation," he remarked.

H.E. Al Olama explained the UAE's three-tiered AI strategy, which began with foundational investments in infrastructure, regulations, and government capabilities. In recent years, the nation has deployed AI across critical sectors, including energy, education, health, and cyber security, with over 147 government applications already implemented. By 2031, the UAE aims to solidify its position as a global leader in AI, with a focus on measurable impact and quality-of-life enhancements.

He stressed the importance of using AI in non-controversial manners and sectors, "I believe we do not need to be an AI-first country. We are focused on being quality-of-life first. AI should not be a disruptive force; it should seamlessly integrate into our lives to make them better. For example, UAE airports now use AI-powered facial recognition to ensure fast and efficient immigration processes, even during the busiest travel seasons. This isn't technology in your face—it's technology working quietly and effectively to improve your experience," he noted.

Talking about key sectors for AI implementation, H.E. Al Olama emphasised the role of AI in reshaping infrastructure development. Over the past 50 years, significant resources have been allocated to building roads, bridges, and tunnels. Now, AI is enabling savings of 5–25% on large-scale projects while enhancing safety, efficiency, and speed. "Whether it's optimising traffic flows through AI-powered systems or ensuring safety in billion-dollar projects, AI is helping us build smarter, faster, and more sustainably," he stated.

Looking ahead, H.E. Al Olama acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding AI's evolution but remained optimistic about its potential to amplify human creativity and societal progress. "What amazes me is how AI allows people to express themselves in ways they never could before. A year ago, no one would have predicted that AI could compose music or generate art at this level. It's a powerful reminder that those who remain agile and resilient will thrive in the age of AI," he said.

The UAE's strategy reflects a commitment to striking the right balance—leveraging AI to solve complex societal challenges while safeguarding ethical considerations. As H.E. Al Olama concluded, "AI is not just a tool for progress; it is a companion for humanity's future, and we must use it responsibly to ensure a brighter tomorrow for all."

The conference, themed AI Elevate: From Readiness to Exponential Growth, saw the keynote address by Karim Lakhani, Dorothy & Michael Hintze Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School, Co-founder and Chair of the Digital Data Design Institute at Harvard (D^3). He announced the launch of an innovative AI-powered conference bot, designed to retain and archive dialogue from the conference, as well as the groundbreaking AI-native online course. The course focuses on AI adoption and is crafted "by AI, for AI."

"Learning to use AI tools is the first challenge, especially for senior leaders, as the top of the organisational structure must understand these technologies to drive adoption. Adoption itself is the next hurdle—seeing the relevance of AI is not enough; it must be integrated into daily workflows. Finally, transformation is key. While studies show staggering efficiency gains of 30%, 40%, or even 99%, the real challenge is scaling these results across organisations to deliver tangible value to clients and citizens," Lakhani said.

In his opening address, Saleh Lootah, President of the Harvard Business School Club of the GCC, highlighted the Gulf region's unique position to lead the AI revolution. He emphasised the critical importance of the conference in discussing future infrastructure and UAE’s visionary leadership in driving impactful AI adoption. “This is not just another event; this is a platform for transformation. We aim to promote the values of Harvard—knowledge, innovation, and development—while creating a visible impact in the region. With over 1,500 alumni and some of the brightest minds in government, academia, and the private sector gathered here at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, we have all the resources to define the future.”

“As our leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said, ‘Human beings, their ideas, innovations, dreams, and connections, are the capital of the future. Because where great minds go today, great things will follow tomorrow.’ I urge every individual, corporation, and government representative here to think about how we can make a difference—how we can create an initiative that will leave a lasting impact. This is not about hosting another AI event; it’s about leveraging this extraordinary environment to build a better tomorrow. Together We Can”, he said, invoking the club's motto.

The event, attended by more than 400 in-person participants, was also supported by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) in Abu Dhabi.





