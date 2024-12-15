Georgetown Qatar Student Setting Example For Young Qatari Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: At Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), entrepreneurial spirit thrives in unexpected ways, as demonstrated by Khalid Al Kawari, a Qatari student from the Class of 2024 who turned a gap in the coffee into a thriving business. With the closure of a popular café on campus, Khalid saw a golden opportunity to bring students, faculty, and staff together over coffee with the launch of Casual Coffee.

Khalid, who opened the Cafe in 2023, as a third-year student noted,“Knowing I'd have the support of the university community made it an easy decision.” The name“Casual Coffee” wasn't chosen at random.“The name was originally my father's idea for a café he had planned to open. When I decided to start my own café, he suggested I use it. It felt right-like continuing a legacy,” he shared. Launching a business on campus wasn't without its hurdles. With the support of Dean Safwan Masri, he successfully secured the opportunity to open Casual Coffee at GU-Q.

Another challenge was balancing affordability with quality.“As a small business, dealing with high operational costs while striving to provide quality coffee was tough,” said Khalid, who is studying international politics., adding“Fortunately, Georgetown has different coffee providers, allowing us to offer a range of pricing options that cater to different segments of the community.

From sourcing suppliers to building a loyal customer base, Khalid credits the success of Casual Coffee to a dedicated team. Baristas Karyl Pasco and Haldane Alfonso bring extensive industry experience, while Mohammed Ashraf and Jomaa Mohammed handle logistics and procurement.“Their expertise has been crucial to maintaining the high standards that define Casual Coffee,” he explained.

Feedback from friends and students has also been pivotal.“Their insights helped us refine our offerings and create a welcoming environment for everyone,” says Khalid, who created a feeling of community by offering a variety of special drinks named after faculty and students who had requested them.

Balancing academics with business isn't easy, but Khalid has mastered the art of time management.“I keep a strict schedule to separate time for coursework and business tasks, using digital tools to stay organized. Trusting my team with daily operations allows me to focus on my studies when necessary. Plus I do have other business that I am launching soon in real estate and the food and beverage industry and I do the same for the rest,” he explained.