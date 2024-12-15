Jordan achieves 75% progress in strengthening reform management project with World Bank

(MENAFN) Jordan has accomplished 75 percent of the “Strengthening Reform Management Project” started in collaboration with the World Bank, to arrange and monitor an improvement matrix that the authorities has declared its promise to, following the project reinforced and implemented 98 recent policy improvements.



A report by the world indicates that improvement toward accomplishing the Project Development Objective (PDO) is valued "satisfactory." Overall application development, project organization, procurement, management, and monitoring and assessment are also valued “satisfactory”.



The report showed that so many political improvements in 12 pillars of the recent reform matrix that were done by ministries and government departments with the assistance of the Reform Secretariat, accomplished 116 more reform measures out of 265 recent measures until the formulation of the report, 20 of which benefit women.



Since the Project's start, the major policy reforms assisted by the Project have marked many sectors, such as investment and business environment, trade facilitation, tourism, agriculture, and energy.



MENAFN15122024000045016953ID1108994091