Qatar To Declare 30% Of Land And Marine Areas As Nature Reserve By 2030: Minister

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) is working to declare 30 percent of Qatar's land and marine areas a nature reserve by 2030 as part of efforts to achieve environmental sustainability.

“We have approximately 27 percent of the country's land area as nature reserves and less than two percent as marine reserves,” said of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said the MoECC strategy targets to declare 30 percent land and marine areas a natural reserve by 2030. The ministry said people can visit nature reserves while abiding by the rules aimed at protecting these areas from any harmful activities.



“I would like to send a message to nature lovers that they are allowed to visit the natural reserves in a way to not harm any plant and animals there,” said Al Subaie.

He said some activities are allowed at nature reserves, and some are prohibited, asking visitors to follow the rules to protect these areas.“The number of natural reserves in the country is increasing gradually, which is a good gesture for enhancing biodiversity and promoting eco-tourism,” said Al Subaie. He said nature reserves have emerged as tourist destinations all over the world. Qatar's environmental destinations, from the Al Reem Natural Reserve to the mangrove forests on Bin Ghannam Island and other unique places are contributing greatly in enriching the tourism sector of the country.

Qatar, rich in natural beauty, has made a major commitment to sustainable tourism. The country is home to a wide variety of ecosystems, and has implemented innovative conservation and sustainability practices to preserve its natural resources.

The prominent environmental destinations in the country include Al Reem Reserve, Bin Ghanam Island (popularly known as Purple Island), Al Dhakhira Reserve, and Khor Al Udaid Reserve among many others.

Al Reem Reserve, a unique environmental destination for nature lovers, is located in northwest of Qatar in an area of 1,154 square kilometres, which is about 10 percent of the country's total area.

Bin Ghannam Island is one of the world's most beautiful islands located on the eastern coast of Qatar, within Al Dhakhira Reserve, in an area of 10 square kilometres.

Al Dhakhira Reserve is located 64 km north of Doha. It is a major stopover for migratory birds which visit Qatar. Al Dhakhira Reserve includes a marine part featuring Umm Al Far Island and natural mangrove forests and a land part comprising gravel lands, marshes and valleys.