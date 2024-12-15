“one of the largest” Zelenskyy comments on Russia 200 drones attack

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Friday that more than 80 Russian rocket were struck down by air defenses during an overnight assault on the country’s power infrastructure.



“According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched, including at least one North Korean missile. A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s,” Zelenskyy posted on X.



saying that also Russia used about 200 drones over this time as well, Zelenskyy outlined the assault as “one of the largest” targeting Ukraine’s power infrastructure.



“This is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ‘peace plan’ – to destroy everything. This is how he wants 'negotiations.' … He is neither limited in long-range capabilities nor in acquiring the necessary components to produce missiles,” Zelenskyy added.



The Ukrainian leader also stated on Thursday night’s “massive” assault must be met with a “massive” response, saying that sanctions against Russia must be reinforced to have an actual influence on Russia’s missile manufacture.



