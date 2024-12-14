Jordan Condemns Israeli Attack On Al Nuseirat Camp, Demands Ceasefire, Accountability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Saturday condemned Israel's attack on a residential area in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, which resulted in a large number of casualties, primarily women, children, and the elderly.

The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed the Kingdom's firm rejection of Israel's ongoing violations of international and humanitarian law, particularly the 1949 Geneva Convention, which protects civilians in times of war.

The official also condemned Israel's continued and systematic targeting of innocent civilians and called attention to the international community's failure to hold the perpetrators of these attacks accountable, according to a ministry statement.

Qudah also renewed his call for the international community to fulfil its legal and moral obligations, urging it to demand that Israel immediately cease its aggression against Gaza, end its crimes against the Palestinian people, and ensure accountability for those responsible, without impunity for their actions.