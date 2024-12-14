Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Jordanian Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is set to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday on an official visit.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti of Interior (MoI) registered a total of 2,736 traffic fines and arrested 31 wanted people and violators in a security operation in Salmiya area in Hawally Governorate.

KUWAIT - of Social Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah affirmed the dedication to enhance social services in Kuwait.

GAZA - Wafaa Capacity Building and Microfinance announced launching "winter warmth" project for 2,000 displaced Palestinian families in north Gaza, supported by Kuwait.

AMMAN - The foreign ministers of the Arab contact committee on Syria affirmed support for a peaceful power transitional process engaging all political and social trends in Syria.

CAIRO - Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatti has re-affirmed his country's full rejection of Israeli occupation incursion into the buffer zone with Syria. (end)

