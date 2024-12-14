Ukraine Ready To Help Prevent Food Crisis In Syria President Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to organize food supplies to Syria in cooperation with international partners.

He stated this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, following reports from our officials, we approved actions regarding Syria. First of all, humanitarian and security actions. How we can contribute to stabilization. This is important for Ukraine: the calmer the situation in such regions, the more actively the world will be able to assist us in establishing peace. We are ready to help Syria prevent a food crisis," Zelensky noted.

In particular, the President clarified that this would be done "through the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program."

"I have instructed the Government to organize food deliveries in cooperation with international organizations and partners willing to help. And we call on everyone in the world to join in the stabilization efforts so that the war ignited more than a decade ago in Syria – ignited with Iran and Russia's involvement – so that this war finally comes to an end," Zelensky said.

As reported earlier, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitalii Koval stated that Ukraine is ready to supply food to Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.